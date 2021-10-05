MATANE, QUE. -- A court appearance for a man who allegedly fled with his three-year-old child at the end of August in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region was delayed Tuesday morning after the accused refused to appear.

The man ended up appearing later in the day, arguing that he believed he wasn't subject to Quebec's justice system.

Eight more charges have been added in the case, including "attempting to cause death."

The 36-year-old was the subject of a five-day manhunt that triggered an Amber Alert to find the toddler. Tuesday morning, he would not appear before Quebec Court Judge Jules Berthelot at the Matane courthouse.

Judge Berthelot postponed the hearing until early afternoon. He asked correctional officers at the Rimouski detention center to transport the accused to the Matane courthouse so that he could appear in person, rather than by videoconference, as originally planned.

The man appeared there and addressed Judge Berthelot. He said the Quebec judicial system has, according to him, no authority to try him, given the abolition of the provincial legislature at the end of the 1960s.

Judge Berthelot answered that the defendant would have to face justice before a judge and twelve jurors.

Eight more charges have been added to the case, as well, bringing the total to nine.

The new charges include attempting to cause death, forcible confinement, and illegal possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was already facing a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous act.

He had been at the centre of an intense search by Quebec provincial police in a forest surrounding Sainte-Paule, a village of a little more than 200 inhabitants, between Aug. 31 and the moment when the police finally located him in a residence in the municipality on Sept. 4.

The man surrendered the next day, after a 24-hour standoff during which he allegedly fired shots. The three-year-old boy was recovered safely by police.

This report by the Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2021.