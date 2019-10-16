Accidents and fatalities on Quebec's highways were up sharply this Thanksgiving weekend, provincial police announced Tuesday, despite an increased police presence.

Four people died in four accidents over the long weekend, according to the Surete du Quebec. One person died over the same long weekend last year.

Police also recorded 127 accidents that caused injuries, up from 100 for the same period last year.

The SQ says its officers handed out some 7,100 tickets over the long weekend, 4,900 of them for speeding, which the SQ says remains the primary cause of highway accidents. (Other infractions that merited a significant chunk of the tickets issued included not wearing a safety belt, using a cellphone while driving, and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs).

SQ officers also arrested 92 people for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the 318 roadblocks they had set up on SQ-patrolled roads and highways over Thanksgiving weekend; that's up from 82 arrests for the same infraction over the same long weekend last year.