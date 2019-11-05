QUEBEC CITY – One person suffered minor injuries after an explosion Monday at a laboratory in Quebec City.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. inside the lab, located on Jean-Perrin Street, after two chemicals were wrongly mixed, confirmed Quebec City Police.

Three other people who were onsite at the time were not injured, but were transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A security perimeter was set up in the parking lot of the building to allow firefighters to ventilate the premises. There were no street closures.

Quebec's worker health and safety board (CNESST) said it is looking into the incident.