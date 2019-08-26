Featured Video
Accident in Longueuil sends three to hospital
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 7:04AM EDT
A one-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital with unknown injuries early Monday morning.
Firefighters, police and medics were on the scene of the accident on Highway 132 Eastbound near Highway 20 in Longueuil just before 5 a.m.
