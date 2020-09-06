MONTREAL -- A 62-year-old motorcyclist is dead following an accident on a forest road in Quebec's Mauricie region on Sunday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the incident occurred a little before 10:45 a.m. on Route 25, connecting La Tuque and Wemotaci.

The victim was part of a group of 10 motorcyclists who were out for a ride.

Police said that members of the group realized one of their members was missing. The bikers turned back and found the victim's body in a roadside ditch.

The victim, a resident of Granby, was declared dead in hospital.