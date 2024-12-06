MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Accelerants found after Montreal North house fire

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A fire at a home in Montreal North has been deemed suspicious after Montreal police (SPVM) says accelerants were found at the scene.

    The force received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Friday about the fire near the corner of Alfred Avenue and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

    "Firefighters brought the blaze under control," said Antony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "One person suffered smoke inhalation but was not taken to hospital."

    The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad after traces of accelerant were found onsite.

    There have been no arrests.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November

    Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News