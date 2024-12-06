Accelerants found after Montreal North house fire

A fire at a home in Montreal North has been deemed suspicious after Montreal police (SPVM) says accelerants were found at the scene.

The force received a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Friday about the fire near the corner of Alfred Avenue and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

"Firefighters brought the blaze under control," said Antony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "One person suffered smoke inhalation but was not taken to hospital."

The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad after traces of accelerant were found onsite.

There have been no arrests.