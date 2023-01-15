Abused women more likely to contract HIV: McGill study
A McGill University study has found that women who are victims of domestic violence are three times more likely to contract the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
The article published in 'The Lancet HIV' reveals that there is a strong link between gender-based violence and HIV epidemics in some of the most affected countries. Among women living with the virus, those who have experienced domestic violence in the past year are 10 per cent less likely to have an undetectable viral load, the final step in treatment.
"About one in four women will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime," said McGill University projessor and Canada Research chair in population health modelling Mathieu Maheu-Giroux. "In some countries, more than 40 per cent of women have experienced this kind of abuse in the past year."
The data shows that the areas most affected are often experiencing a combined epidemic of domestic violence and HIV. In sub-Saharan Africa, the proportion of people living with HIV in the general population is high. Several countries in the South African cone are also affected, such as South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini.
"Some areas of southern Africa may have HIV prevalences of 20 to 30 per cent. That's almost one in five or even one in three adults living with HIV," said the researcher. "In Canada, this proportion is less than one per cent."
Although the impact of domestic violence on HIV has been explored for some twenty years, access to new data has made it possible to examine the causality between the two phenomena in greater depth.
"Studies conducted since the early 2000s were only able to identify who was living with HIV. Today, new biomarkers allow us to know whether the infection was recently acquired or not. We can then determine what comes first: HIV infection or violence," said Maheu-Giroux.
Despite the studies, the causal structure between violence and HIV remains unclear. In cases of sexual violence, the risk of mucosal damage or abrasion is increased, which has a direct impact on HIV acquisition.
n contrast, physical violence does not directly affect the risk of contracting the virus, but can have a major impact on mental health.
"Where we see a difference is really in the viral load. It's thought that the mental health consequences could have a negative effect on adherence to treatment. If you don't take your pills, for example, the viral load can rebound," said the professor
UNAIDS TARGETS 95 PER CENT
In order to reduce the risk of transmission to their partners and increase their life expectancy, people living with HIV need to take a regimen of antiviral therapy, which makes their viral load undetectable.
"It doesn't cure HIV, but it will be so low in the blood that laboratory methods won't detect it. Studies have shown that if you don't detect HIV in the samples, the probability of it being transmitted to sexual partners is zero," said Maheu-Giroux.
The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, also known as UNAIDS, currently coordinates the global response to the virus with the aim of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.
The organisation's goals are that 95 per cent of people living with HIV are diagnosed, 95 per cent are on treatment, and 95 per cent of those treated have a suppressed viral load.
"By multiplying, we arrive at about 85 per cent of all people living with HIV who can no longer spread the virus. Several mathematical studies say that if we reduce the number of infectious people to 15 per cent, we will succeed in controlling the epidemic and eliminating HIV as a threat to public health," said the researcher.
He adds that the existence of an intersection between the two epidemics thus calls for more integrated interventions rather than having two separate vertical programmes.
"Because gender-based violence is so prevalent around the world, including in Canada, there is an urgent need to address domestic violence and HIV as mutually reinforcing threats to women's health and well-being," said Salome Kuchukhidze, a doctoral student in epidemiology and lead author of the paper, in a news release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment tower rise to 29
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
A California man got out of his car. Then a giant boulder crushed it
A California man has recounted his near-death experience after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a boulder in his car.
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
Toronto
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
Signs of support, solidarity for Ukraine flood Moncton City Hall grounds
The grounds outside of Moncton City Hall swept with yellow and blue as several people showed their support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Vehicle owner 'livid' as he awaits car part for over six months
When Elgin King hit a deer with his month old Chevy Equinox last July, he thought, he’d be back on the road in a matter of days or weeks
-
Restrictions on Wellington Street Monday
There will be temporary restrictions for traffic heading northbound on Wellington Street between York Street and Dundas Street Monday
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 near Gogama partially reopened
Highway 144 north of Gogama has partially reopened after being closed near mile marker 193 on Sunday morning due to a vehicle fire Sunday.
-
Drag Storytime event rallies supporters in northern Ont.
Many drag events worldwide have been met with opposition as of late and the same can be said in northern Ontario Saturday.
-
Alleged stunt driver charged Saturday on Hwy. 144
Ontario Provincial Police charged a suspect with four offences including stunt driving following an incident near Hazen Lake Saturday.
Calgary
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod
Fort Macleod RCMP are on scene of a motor vehicle collision that took place Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. on Highway 3, nine kilometres west of Fort Macleod that killed one person and injured three others.
-
Calgary man dies in rollover near Nanton
A Calgary man is dead following single vehicle rollover Saturday outside Nanton.
-
Wranglers drop another to Silver Knights Saturday in Henderson
Nevada has a long history of turning visitors into losers and the pattern continued this weekend for the Calgary Wranglers, who dropped their second straight game to the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday by a 4-2 score.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor proposes new tax to provide mental health, addictions resources
Provincial legislation is leading the mayor of Guelph to consider new taxes for additional mental health, addictions, and homelessness initiatives.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
-
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby nurse disciplined for 'aseptic technique,' infection control issues
A Burnaby nurse has been disciplined for practice issues related to "aseptic technique, infection control, medications and focussed assessments," according to the province's professional college.
-
'Let her learn': Dozens protest in Vancouver for Afghan women's right to education
Dozens of people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday, alongside thousands around the world, to protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan.
-
Protesters clash outside drag queen storytime in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties were called in to keep the peace between a small group of protesters and a large group of counter-protesters outside a public library in Coquitlam Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals Saturday night to help the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3, giving him four goals in three games — all Edmonton wins.
-
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Windsor
-
LaSalle Police look to public for help in finding missing teenage girls
LaSalle Police Service is asking the public for help in locating two teenage girls
-
Growth index shows major influx of people moving to Chatham-Kent
According to the U-Haul growth index, there is an influx of people choosing Chatham-kent as their new home
-
Woman hits police cruiser with stolen vehicle before being arrested on scene
Chatham-Kent Police responded to a vehicle complaint in Tilbury, Saturday evening, turning into a series of events before an arrest was made.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with possession of child pornography: Moose Jaw police
Moose Jaw police revealed that a man was arrested on child pornography charges following a high risk traffic stop within city limits.
-
'Spread the love': Teddy Bear Anonymous scavenger hunt deemed a success
Teddy Bears Anonymous teamed up with the Southland Mall on Saturday for a family focused fundraiser.
-
Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working' despite surge in irregular crossings: minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working,' despite the massive increase in migrants using unofficial border crossings last year compared to previous years.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
-
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
-
Call about warmer than usual floor leads Gatineau firefighters to fire
A call to the Gatineau fire department about a hot floor led firefighters to the first few sparks of a fire.
Saskatoon
-
Winter paddlers make year-round use of Saskatoon river valley
With warmer temperatures on their minds, Edith MacHattie and Trevor Robinson have dipped their canoe into the water for the first time this year. They’re getting a head start on training for summer competitions.
-
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement
Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.