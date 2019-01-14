

CTV Montreal





Emergency crews rushed to an elementary school in LaSalle on Monday when about 20 children suddenly fell ill.

The children, aged six to 13, are students at Ecole des Decouvreurs, next to Riverside Park near 39th Ave. and 35th Ave. in LaSalle.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday, and all the children exhibited symptoms of nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.

Firefighters said the problem was caused by a heating system that released carbon monoxide into the school.

At least three ambulances were sent to the school to treat and evaluate the sick students at the scene.

School officials have evacuated the school and the healthy students were taken to Ecole Notre Dame des Rapides, which is about 400 m away.

"Some kids starting throwing up, vomiting, throwing up, and not feeling well,about 30 kids and so they shut down the school," said the mother of some students.

"There's a couple of kids in the school's cabine, and the others they sent to the school over there."

Parents will get a letter, and an email, with details about what happened.

269 students attend Ecole des Decouvreurs.

This article will be updated when more details are available.

