Abandoned building in N.D.G hit with arson attack

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an abandoned building in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood was targeted by arson overnight Friday.

Firefighters notified police of around 1:45 a.m., bringing them to a building on Elmhurst Avenue, near Harley Avenue.

Multiple incendiary objects were found at the scene of the four-alarm fire, and the file was transferred to the SPVM arson squad.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said the building had been abandoned for several months and was believed to be frequented by squatters.

The fire department reported that no one was inside the building at the time of the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.