L'ASCENSION-DE-NOTRE-SEIGNEUR, QUE. -- A young man in his 20s is fighting for his life after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec.

Emergency services were notified Friday evening, around 10 p.m., of a snowmobile accident on a trail in L'Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, a municipality of around 2,000 inhabitants.

The young man was following two friends on a snowmobile on trail 328, near Church Rd., when they lost sight of him. It was while turning back that they noticed that their friend had hit a pole with his snowmobile.

The victim was transported to a hospital where his condition was still considered critical on Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Surete du Quebec is underway, and an SQ officer specializing in collision investigation was dispatched to the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.