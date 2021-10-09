MONTREAL -- A 20-year-old man died after a car crash in Saint-Bernard, Beauce, early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., emergency services were called to Saint-Henri Rd. after a single-vehicle crash where a car wound up in the ditch.

"When first responders arrived, the driver, who was alone on board, was already in very critical condition," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. "He was alone in the car, there are no witnesses, and he just lost control and wound up in the ditch."

The sergeant added EMTs attempted to resuscitate the man on the scene on the way to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the Laval University Hospital Centre (CHUL).

An investigation is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this fatal road accident.