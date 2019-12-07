MONTREAL -- A young motorist died of his injuries at the hospital after an accident Friday night in Vaudreuil-Dorion in Montérégie.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Route Harwood East when the driver lost control of his vehicle, which struck a viaduct on Highway 30. The 19-year-old man was seriously injured and was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital.

The victim is a resident of Hudson, a municipality located near the scene of the accident. His identity had not yet been publicly disclosed Saturday morning since there were still members of the family to advise.

An SQ investigation is underway. SQ spokeswoman Stéphanie Jauvin had no explanation as to what may have caused the driver lost control of his vehicle.

No one else was involved in the fatal accident.