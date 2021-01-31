MONTREAL -- A Montreal apartment fire claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman Sunday morning.

Montreal firefighters (SIM) were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Ranger St. near Grenet St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Feu de bâtiment – RANGER / GRENET – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/aiofygA7xk — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 31, 2021

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said that firefighters found the woman unconscious inside an apartment. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The file has been transferred to the SPVM's arson squad due to the woman's death, Bergeron said.

"The cause of the fire is still to be determined," he added.