A woman was killed in a Montreal apartment fire Sunday morning
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:36AM EST
Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file phone. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- A Montreal apartment fire claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Montreal firefighters (SIM) were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Ranger St. near Grenet St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said that firefighters found the woman unconscious inside an apartment. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
The file has been transferred to the SPVM's arson squad due to the woman's death, Bergeron said.
"The cause of the fire is still to be determined," he added.