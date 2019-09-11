

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A 61-year-old woman was still in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire broke out Tuesday in an apartment building in Saint-Henri.

Flames erupted Tuesday evening, around 9:50 p.m., in a building on Beaudoin St. near Ste. Emilie St. in the Southwest borough.

The woman was in cardiac arrest when she was found by firefighters and was transported to hopsital, said Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"We fear for her life," said Brabant.

Two others were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown for the moment and the file has been transferred to the SPVM arson squad.

An investigation is underway.