A woman is in critical condition after the fire in St. Henri
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 7:21AM EDT
A 61-year-old woman was still in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire broke out Tuesday in an apartment building in Saint-Henri.
Flames erupted Tuesday evening, around 9:50 p.m., in a building on Beaudoin St. near Ste. Emilie St. in the Southwest borough.
The woman was in cardiac arrest when she was found by firefighters and was transported to hopsital, said Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.
"We fear for her life," said Brabant.
Two others were treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is unknown for the moment and the file has been transferred to the SPVM arson squad.
An investigation is underway.
Latest Montreal News
- 338 ridings, 40 days, 1 vote: Election campaign kicks off
- 'People will be happy' with reforms to English school boards: CAQ source
- Bianca Andreescu returns to Canada after whirlwind victory lap
- Provincial Liberals plan to be part of CAQ French-language plan
- A woman is in critical condition after the fire in St. Henri