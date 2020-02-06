MONTREAL -- Officers were at a standoff on Thursday afternoon with a man who police said stabbed a woman inside an apartment in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said police received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that a woman in her 40s had been stabbed in a home near the corner of Lionel-Groulx and Atwater Avenues. The man believed to have stabbed her is her son, CTV News has learned.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is in critical condition, Brabant said.

As of 4 p.m., the man was still in the apartment and police were negotiating with him.

This is a developing story that will be updated.