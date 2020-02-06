MONTREAL -- Following a standoff, Montreal police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of stabbing his mother inside a Little Burgundy apartment.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said police received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. reporting that a woman in her 40s had been stabbed in a home near the corner of Lionel-Groulx and Atwater Avenues. The man believed to have stabbed her is her son, CTV News has learned.

First responders found the woman injured outside the apartment complex and rushed her to the hospital. She is in critical condition, Brabant said.

Following the stabbing, the man locked himself in the apartment. Police negotiated with him and, just before 6 p.m., he left the apartment and was arrested.