MONTREAL -- A car on Wednesday evening struck a woman in her 70s, critically injuring her, Montreal police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., the driver of a car hit the woman as they drove into a private driveway near the corner of Rondeau Avenue and Chateauneuf Boulevard, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

Police rushed to the scene. First responders brought the woman to the hospital. She is in critical condition.

Officers erected a perimeter around the area and dispatched investigators to the scene to try to understand what happened.