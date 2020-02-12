A woman in her 70s is in critical condition after a car struck her in Anjou
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:29PM EST
MONTREAL -- A car on Wednesday evening struck a woman in her 70s, critically injuring her, Montreal police said.
Around 9:30 p.m., the driver of a car hit the woman as they drove into a private driveway near the corner of Rondeau Avenue and Chateauneuf Boulevard, a Montreal police spokesperson said.
Police rushed to the scene. First responders brought the woman to the hospital. She is in critical condition.
Officers erected a perimeter around the area and dispatched investigators to the scene to try to understand what happened.