A woman has died in a triplex fire west of Quebec City

A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City.

The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.

"According to initial observations, the fire started in the upper flat on the third floor. On the scene, firefighters quickly discovered an unconscious woman in the third-floor dwelling. Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed, but unfortunately she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

The flames were so intense that the building is a total loss. The other occupants of the triplex were able to be evacuated in time.

The victim is a 36-year-old woman. Her identity was not immediately disclosed.

"Since there was a death in this event, the investigation into the search and causes of the fire will be transferred to the Major Crime Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec. A fire scene technician has been called to the scene," said Tremblay.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.