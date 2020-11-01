MONTREAL -- A woman in her 30s has died after a fire destroyed her mobile home in Quebec.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) were called to assist firefighters overnight after a blaze broke out in a mobile home on Arpents Verte Rd. in St-Cyprien de Napierville, about 30 minutes south of Montreal.

The mobile home was a complete loss, and responders found the woman's lifeless body in the rubble, police said.

Another resident in the area was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but there is no fear for his life.

The Major Crimes Section of the SQ will investigate the fire and will be assisted by fire scene technicians to determine the cause and circumstances that led to the fire.

They will also be tasked with identifying the victim.