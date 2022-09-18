A woman and her baby found dead in a Rivière-du-Loup park
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman and her baby, discovered in a Rivière-du-Loup park on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Parc des Chutes around 1:45 p.m., where passers-by made the grim discovery.
The victims are a 37-year-old woman and her six-month-old son.
Everything indicates that it would be a voluntary act of the woman.
The investigation of the SQ continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on Sept. 28, 2022.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday strongly condemned what she said were 'illegal' border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, using a visit to the Russian ally to pledge American support for its sovereignty.
Iconic Russian singer asks to be named 'foreign agent'
Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
Paused transit service and a moment of silence: How the GTA will observe the Queen's funeral on Monday
On Monday, Sept. 19, the world will be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
'Extremely dangerous': Toronto police issue warning after people seen climbing crane
Toronto police are reminding the public that anyone caught climbing a crane at a construction site can be criminally charged.
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
London police investigate hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
-
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Pride Week continues in North Bay
A variety of events are taking place in the city for North Bay’s Pride Week.
Annual Bushplane Days event returns in the Sault
The 26th annual Bushplane Days has returned to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
Siksika Nation man charged in 2013 homicide
A Siksika Nation man was charged Saturday in connection with a 2013 homicide.
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
Chinatown’s Fire Dragon Festival aims to showcase community’s resilience, boost tourism
The Fire Dragon Festival returned to Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Saturday, drawing in hundreds of visitors throughout the day.
B.C. company ordered to pay $15M to man 'catastrophically injured' in workplace accident
A man who was "catastrophically injured" when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site has been awarded over $15 million in damages by a B.C. court.
B.C. drivers urged to be on the lookout for owls as seasons change
As summer wanes and there are fewer daylight hours, the BC SPCA is warning drivers in the province to be on the lookout for owls on the roadside.
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain.
Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend assaulted
The mother of a Windsor public school student doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did.
'Make that change': Regina EV event makes the case for electric vehicles
The Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association (SEVA) held the 7th annual National Drive Electric Week on Saturday in Regina.
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
This historic eastern Ontario jailhouse is on the market for $495,000
The Perth Gaol on Beckwith Street in Perth, Ont. is for sale, with an asking price of $495,000.
It's going to rain
The final weekend of summer will end with a rainy sky.
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Alternative Response Officers to become permanent fixture on Saskatoon streets
A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) pilot project will now become a permanent part of the organization.
Taser deployed in arrest of ‘unlawfully at large’ man: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser in an arrest of a man that was wanted for breach of a statutory release.
‘A great success’: Saskatoon hosts Head of Saskatchewan regatta
Rowers from the across Saskatchewan and Alberta gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Head of the Saskatchewan regatta.