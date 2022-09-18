A woman and her baby found dead in a Rivière-du-Loup park

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman and her baby, discovered in a Rivière-du-Loup park on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Parc des Chutes around 1:45 p.m., where passers-by made the grim discovery.

The victims are a 37-year-old woman and her six-month-old son.

Everything indicates that it would be a voluntary act of the woman.

The investigation of the SQ continues.