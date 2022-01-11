The wave of very cold weather that began to cover Quebec on Monday night and will continue for several days. But despite temperatures well below normal, no new weather records were set.

According to data provided by Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault, it was as low as -38 degrees Celsius in the Chibougamau, Abitibi and Matagami regions in the north of the province. Further south, the greater Montreal area reached as low as -27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

Adding the wind chill index, it was -44 in Chibougamau and -35 in greater Montreal. While these are not historic lows, "these are not the temperatures we are used to," Legault said.

He also warns people who have to go outside to cover their skin well to avoid frostbite.

The meteorologist pointed out that we are just entering the coldest period of the year, which runs from Jan. 10 to 30, and temperatures this week should be much colder than normal. The highs forecast for Tuesday are lower than the normal low for this time of year.

Tuesday will be the coldest day in Quebec this week. By Wednesday, the meteorologist said he expects "a nice improvement" to be seen across Quebec and New Brunswick.

"Temperatures will return closer to normal and we will even have a little snow in some regions of Quebec," he predicts.

Eastern Quebec is doing slightly better because of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, which is softening the temperature a bit.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2022