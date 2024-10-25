A week later, police, family have no idea where missing South Shore elderly man is

Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for a missing 86-year-old man and fear for his safety. He has not been seen for over a week and police have had no calls despite putting out multiple missing persons notifications.

Kamal Ayoub was last seen on Monday in the South Shore and may be driving a black Honda 2005 Accord. He is 5’9, weighs 165 pounds and speaks French.

He could be driving a black Honda Accord, police say.

His daughter said the family has been searching but there is no sign of him.

“We don't understand how he could have just vanished and that we can't even figure out because our family, our extended family, his church and all the church he's been to in the last year we're checked,” said Elise Ayoub. “We have put the information everywhere, and nobody has seen him, which is very weird.”

Ayoub said that the day before he went missing, her father had a car accident. The following day, he took another car to the tow truck company where his damaged car was.

He hasn’t been seen since.

“We cannot find him with his cell phone number, either, because he doesn't have it on him,” said Ayoub. “Maybe he got lost and confused and he doesn't know where he is anymore.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.