A week in the dark for some Montrealers as thousands of power outages remain

Thousands remain without electricity in Quebec one week after a deadly ice storm downed trees, crushed cars and damaged power lines.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were roughly 100 service interruptions across the province, with around 4,000 Hydro-Quebec customers affected.

The bulk of the outages are in Montreal, with around 40 interruptions causing approximately 3,000 outages. Many outages are affecting West Islanders.

The total number of blackouts will likely fluctuate throughout the day because of ongoing repair work and everyday outages.

On Tuesday, Hydro spokesperson Francis Labbé said the remaining work needed to restore power fully is complex.

Much of the destruction is in private backyards, he explained, and the extent of the damage isn't always clear following repairs, which is why the number of outages is in flux.

"There's a complexity to all this, so that it's hard to say exactly how long some of these people who are still without power may end up having to wait," Labbé said.

A whopping 1.1 million Hydro-Quebec customers lost power in the storm's immediate aftermath.

The storm also claimed three lives. Falling tree branches killed a man in Ontario and a man in Quebec, and another Quebec man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a fuel-powered generator in his garage.

With files from The Canadian Press.