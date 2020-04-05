MONTREAL -- A security guard a the Galeries Quatre-Saisons Walmart in Sherbrooke attempting to enforce physical distancing measures was struck by a disgruntled customer's car and is in critical condition.

La Tribune reported that the guard frustrated his alleged attacker, who became upset because the Walmart at the mall only allows one person per vehicle to enter the store, according to Sherbrooke Police (SPS).

SPS Lieutenant Alain Prefontaine said the person got in his vehicle and drove straight for the employee around 5 p.m. Saturday night.

The person was arrested for armed assault, and the authorities fear for the security guard’s life.