A walk through ancient Egypt: Over 300 artifacts on display at Pointe-a-Calliere

What did life look like 5,000 years ago? A new exhibit at Montreal’s Pointe-a-Calliere Museum is answering just that.

‘Egypt. Three Millennia on the Nile’ is a deep dive into ancient Egypt, featuring over 300 authentic objects from the world of pharaohs and mummies.

The exhibit explores everything from the ancient Egyptians’ fascination with household pets to their obsession with the afterlife.

“They loved life so much that they wanted to continue for the afterlife, forever,” said Elisabeth Cote, who manages projects at Pointe-a-Calliere. “About 40 per cent of the production of objects was destined to the afterlife.”

The ancient artifacts will be on display until October 15.

