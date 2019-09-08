

The Canadian Press





A motorcyclist in his 40s died after a collision with a vehicle in Victoriaville on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the motorcyclist was trying to pass on the right before colliding with a car that was turning onto rue de l'Aqueduc from Arcand St.

The man, who was alone on the bike, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the accident.