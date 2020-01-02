LAVAL -- A 15-year-old boy died in hospital after being stabbed in an altercation that occurred Wednesday night in a park in Laval.

A 16-year-old boy is considered the primary suspect in this case. He was arrested near the park before also being transported to the hospital for minor injuries; he was there on Thursday morning.

According to the Laval Police (SPL), the altercation involving a few people erupted for an unknown reason at around 8 p.m. at Parc Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in a residential area of ​​the Fabreville district, west of Laval.

Local residents appear to have dialled 911 to report that unrest was occurring in the park.

Investigators from the SPL major crimes squad have established a command post at Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park. They intend to interview anyone who may have witnessed what happened. The police are also appealing to people who were in the area on Wednesday evening and who could pass on information useful to the investigation.

A security perimeter has been erected and dogs from the police canine squad searched the premises.

The police reported that the victim and suspect were not known to the police.