A teenager is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges
The SPVM will wait to interview a teenager who was stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges early Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:03PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in the upper body after an altercation in Cote-des-Neiges early Saturday morning.
The boy sustained serious injuries, but he's expected to survive, and Montreal police officers will speak to him once he recovers.
The teen got into an argument that led to the altercaiton just after midnight on the corner of Lacombe Ave and Cote-des-Neiges Rd.
SPVM officers interviewed several witnesses on the scene and will review security footage. No arrests have been made thus far.
