MONTREAL -- An 18-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound and 19-year-old young man stabbed as Montrealers took to the streets in force Saturday night celebrating after the Montreal Canadiens' victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs forced a seventh and final game in the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs.

Several groups formed at different locations near the Bell Centre, in Old Montreal and in the Old Port area.

The teenage female was shot in the foot shortly after midnight on Quai de l'Horloge St., near de la Commune St., and all indications are that she was a bystander victim of an altercation between two individuals nearby, where the 19-year-old male was stabbed in the upper body.

Both teens were transported to the hospital, and Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that their condition is stable.

"At this time, we have no arrests. We will try to find out if the incident is related to the festivities, to the people who were gathered in Old Montreal," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We have met with several witnesses and we are trying to understand the circumstances surrounding this event."

A perimeter was set up during the night.

"Investigators have been asked to go to the scene for analysis... Several surveillance cameras will be checked during the day to collect images of the altercation and a better description of the individuals involved," Brabant said.

The victims are also expected to be interviewed by investigators when their health condition permits.

Elsewhere in the area, people were just as numerous as the police.

"As far as I can tell, people were celebrating in Old Montreal. There were no incidents in Place Jacques-Cartier and St. Paul St. People were festive," said the SPVM spokesperson.

Around 11:30 p.m. to midnight, SPVM officers deployed to the area to ask people to leave quietly.

"So, there are no incidents to report," said Brabant. "There was no ruckus and no physical intervention had to be done by the SPVM. People left without any problem and I would say that around 2 a.m. the Old Port was back to normal."

The SPVM police were also more numerous in the parks in the aftermath of large gatherings observed the day before after the curfew was lifted.

"I'll tell you it was quieter. There was a police presence in every borough, where there were park watches. There were no incidents reported by the SPVM. Everything went well," said Brabant.