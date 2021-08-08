PORT-CARTIER, QUE. -- A teenage girl died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash near Port-Cartier, on Quebec's North Shore, on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl was riding her ATV with an adult on Saturday afternoon on forest roads.

The adult lost sight of the teenager's vehicle and asked the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for help in finding it.

"Citizens and police officers combed the area in search of the teenager, who was finally found, under her ATV, following an accident," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the teenager while she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the exact circumstances of the accident.