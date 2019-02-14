Back by popular demand on Sunday, March 10, 2019 Playmas Montreal Cultural Association will stage their 8th annual “A Taste of Tea” to celebrate International Woman’s Day. This year the event will be themed “A Taste of Tea…and Fashion” which will be an enchanting Tea Party and Fashion Show honoring 6 top Caribbean Female Fashion Designers in Montreal and Toronto.

Playmas Montreal Cultural Association is pulling out all the stops. Guests will taste the delights of the Caribbean with teas and delicious culinary delights in a splendid and new atmosphere. Each designer Honoree will present a showing of their creations on the beautiful Montreal Ebony Models while being awarded with the “Woman of Merit” Award.

The six designers are as follows: Angela Alexis/Grenada/MadFashions; Glendora Sealy/Barbados; Mirmonde Phildor/Haiti/MPhildor; Nadia Bunyan/Montreal/Maison BLCKMSSN; Esther Labbe/Haiti/Montreal/Vetementspurple and Mildred Lawrence Tamsott/ Grenada/Toronto /Hot Needle Designs who will also be the keynote speaker. A special Award will go to a member of the community, we deem as the “Fashion Show Guru”.

Calling all Fashionistas to get fancy and attend this Tea Party and Fashion Show—starring you of course! Guests are encouraged to dress in their fanciest clothes with tons of accessories and be ready to “strut their stuff” down the pink carpet for the Paparazzi! Feather boas, tiaras, ruffles, sparkles, and bows—are welcome, in fact, they are highly encouraged.

The event will take place at The COTE ST. LUC AQUATIC AND COMMUNITY CENTRE, 5794 Parkhaven (Corner of Kildare), Côte Saint-Luc, Quebec H4W 1Z4 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $30.00 available at most Caribbean outlets. Early Bird Tickets are $25.00 expires February 10, 2019 or while supplies last. Call (514) 620-6612 or (514)747-7271 for further info.

