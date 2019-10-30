MONTREAL - Work to build a new aquatic centre in Laval has stalled.

The state-of-the-art centre was supposed to be the crown jewel of pools in the Greater Montreal area. It was also going to help establish new competitive swimming and diving programs in Laval.

Costs for the centre have ballooned; the city paid $10 million to build the foundation--but that's all they've built, so far. A pit filled with concrete is the only sign an aquatic centre is being constructed--it was supposed to be finished in time for the 2020 Quebec games, scheduled for September.

Construction crews broke ground on the complex in 2018. Initially, the centre was to cost $61 million. But cost estimates have since jumped to $100 million.

Action Laval, an opposition party in the city, criticized the mayor's attempt to speed up the project. Laval issued two separate calls for tenders--one for the foundation of the building, and one for the building itself. That was irresponsible and resulted in increased costs, the opposition party argued.

"The foundation was easily done. it's just a circle cement wall," said David De Cotis, city councillor with Action Laval. "But when we go to public tender to find out how much it's actually going to cost to build [the aquatic center] ... that's when it went skyrocketing."

The city of Laval said in a statement that they wouldn't abandon the project, they're looking for cheaper solutions.

Opposition counsellors, however, want to start from scratch.

"Bulldoze it," De Clotis said. "Sometimes, in life, you have to limit your costs, turn the page and start brand new; start over. That's what we are recommending."

With files from CTV Montreal's Matt Gilmour