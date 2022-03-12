A snowmobiler has died in Quebec after flipping sled and getting trapped
A snowmobiler has died after crashing in Frampton, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, on Friday evening.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the man, who was riding alone, lost control of his snowmobile on the Cliche-Golden Rd., near the intersection of Perreault St., in the municipality located around than 60 kilometres south of Levis.
"The snowmobile overturned and he was trapped underneath," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.
What caused the driver to lose control of his sled has yet to be determined. The SQ is currently conducting an investigation to shed light on the circumstances of the accident.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday as fighting also raged on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.
'We're ready': Canadian military deployed in Latvia ready to defend NATO territory
The Canadian military has completed a two-week training exercise with NATO troops stationed in Latvia as concerns rise that Russian troops could target the country next.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says claims he's a Liberal are 'ludicrous'
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pushing back on claims made by his rival Pierre Poilievre that he is a Liberal, calling the allegation 'ludicrous.'
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Much of Canada moves their clocks forward for daylight time on Sunday
Most Canadians will move their clocks forward by an hour before going to bed Saturday night for daylight time.
Wilkinson expects plan for supplying some oil to Europe ready by March 23
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it will be another week or two before Canada will know with certainty how much extra oil it can produce and ship to help offset bans on the use of fossil fuels from Russia.
'We've got to grow': Anand says CAF must recruit more troops amid heightened global uncertainty
National Defence Minister Anita Anand says there is an urgent need to attract more Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel amid a 'clear and present' danger to the rules based international order.
Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day
Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of a variety of crimes, including killings and belonging to militant groups, in the largest mass execution conducted by the kingdom in its modern history.
Russian space agency chief threatens to leave U.S. astronaut on space station
The fate of a U.S. astronaut remains uncertain after the head of Russia’s space agency threatened to abandon him on the International Space Station.
Toronto
-
This Canadian company is now paying candidates for job interviews
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
-
'I'm very worried': Former international students raising money to help Ukrainians studying in Ontario
Thousands of kilometres from home, Ukrainian students studying in Ontario are facing financial hardship, as they worry about family and friends back home.
-
Ford says school boards aren't 'experts' on masks, expects them to follow Ontario plan to drop mandate
Premier Doug Ford has slammed Ontario school boards who are asking for more time before dropping the mask mandate saying they 'aren't medical experts' and are expected to follow the provincial directive.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Kalin's Call: Rapidly strengthening low-pressure system crosses the Maritimes late Saturday
A rapidly strengthening low-pressure system will cross the Maritimes late Saturday before moving north towards Labrador.
London
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to London
A power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at Tyler Besterd sentencing hearing
Tears were flowing as emotional and powerful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing of Tyler Besterd, 24, of London, Ont.
-
'The time has come': TVDSB drops masking mandate
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced masks will no longer be mandated for staff and students effective March 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is why we are still doing daylight saving time in Ontario
Despite Ontario passing its bill to scrap the bi-annual time change two years ago, Ontarians will yet again be setting their clocks forward this weekend.
-
Timmins police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in triple shooting
A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigate man posing as a cop
Sudbury police are investigating after a woman reported being pulled over by a man posing as a cop driving a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights.
Calgary
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipeline
Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
-
2 years and more than 4,000 deaths: the past and future of COVID-19 in Alberta
It's been two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic -- and as the province looks ahead, many health and science experts believe the worst is behind us.
-
'There's no way any semi-automatic could shoot rounds off that fast': Calgary police investigate shooting in Braeside
Calgary police are investigating after residents living in the community of Braeside reported hearing shots fired on Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
'It's tremendously difficult': WRDSB seeking legal advice on masking policy
The Ontario government told school boards they have to end mask mandates on March 21, but the Waterloo Region District School Board has not made a final decision on its plan.
-
Rock star to the rescue: Arkells ask professor to reschedule exam so student can attend Kitchener show
A conflict between a rescheduled concert and a final exam had a Brock University student reaching out for some high profile help.
-
Preparations underway for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Waterloo Region
St. Patrick's Day decorations have started popping up across Waterloo Region, and preparations are underway for what's expected to be a large celebration.
Vancouver
-
Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead
One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'
A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
-
Hospital director allowed to grant 28-day leaves for Allan Schoenborn
The British Columbia Review Board has granted the director of a psychiatric hospital the discretion to allow up to 28 days of overnight leave for a man who was found not criminally responsible in the killings of his three children in 2008.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic
The province reported 11 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of deaths up to 4,003.
-
No more plastic bags, foam food containers should city council implement new bylaw
The city hopes to lessen the impact single-use items like plastic bags and food containers have on Edmonton landfills.
-
27-year-old man charged in Central LRT Station assault
A 27-year-old man faces several charges after a stabbing at the Central LRT Station platform on Wednesday evening.
Windsor
-
Leamington woman working to bring her Ukrainian refugee family to Canada
Mary Jane Macvicar has been glued to her Skype, constantly video calling her family caught in the war in Ukraine to check on their safety.
-
'Data is power': Experts weigh-in on court-ordered release of Pfizer vaccine documents
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lost a court battle, to protect the documents they used to approve the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Harrow Fair to return after an 'un-fair' two-year hiatus
The Harrow Fair is set to return this Labour Day weekend after a two-year “un-fair” pandemic hiatus.
Regina
-
'We want a better future': City of Regina to release Energy and Sustainability Framework
On Monday, the City of Regina will release its proposed Energy & Sustainability Framework, highlighting a plan for the city to become 100 per cent renewable and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
-
Sask. considering digital identification for residents
The Saskatchewan government is considering optional digital identification for residents of the province, with the goal of making government programs more accessible.
-
Daughter of former Camp Marjorie namesake seeking more drug and harm reduction strategies
The daughter of former Camp Marjorie’s namesake wants more drug and addition strategies in the province.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB to hold special meeting on masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will meet next week to discuss what to do about the Ontario government dropping its mask mandate.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban due to snow
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban due to the snow in the capital.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This is how you can report a pothole in Ottawa
Spend any time on Ottawa roads and you’ve probably become pretty good at dodging the pothole.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
Saskatoon condo board sues No. 1 River Landing developer after balcony glass shatters
A Saskatoon condo board is suing a developer for a list of alleged defects in the high-rise.