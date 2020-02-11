MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for Greater Montreal.

The agency states high concentrations of pollutants are expected to persist until Tuesday night, resulting in poor air quality – especially in urban areas where emissions are higher.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease," Environment Canada notes. "It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted."

Officials add that limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, using public transit, reducing driving speed and not letting car engines idle are ways Montrealers can help improve the air quality.

"In Quebec, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter," Environment Canada said. "This activity generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation."

Symptoms of sensitivity to air pollution include:

Eye irritation,

Wheezing or difficulty breathing,

Irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract (coughing),

Shortness of breath, especially during physical activity.

You should consult a doctor as soon as possible if you have any of these symptoms:

Chest tightness,

Pain when breathing deeply,

Difficulty breathing, despite not having engaged in physical activity.

If you have questions regarding your health, call Info-Santé at 811.