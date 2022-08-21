A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway

For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said that officers received a call around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after a young woman was struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 20 in Dorval.

Officers arrived on the scene, and 26-year-old Nellie Niviaxie was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The reason why she was on the highway is to be investigated," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Two collision investigators were sent to the scene to investigate, and police are not considering it a criminal investigation.

Niviaxie was from the northern community of Umiujaq on the shore of Hudson Bay in Nunavik. She was staying at the same residential facility for Inuit, Ullivik, that the 22-year-old woman was at who was also hit and killed on a Montreal highway this week.

In that case, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services confirmed that the woman from Puvirnituq died of her injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday.