MONTREAL -- A search is on for a hunter who went missing on Saturday in the Saint-Maurice wildlife reserve north of Shawinigan in Quebec.

Provincial police officers (including a helicopter) and park (Sépaq) employees participated in the search on Saturday to find him.

Authorities reported that the hunter disappeared around 4 p.m. in the Lac Paulette sector of the wildlife reserve.

The 44-year-old was still missing at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities will restart the search Sunday morning.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.