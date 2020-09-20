Advertisement
A search is underway for a missing hunter in Quebec
A Surete du Quebec helicopter is searching the Rouge River for the father of a four-year-old girl who was found drowned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
MONTREAL -- A search is on for a hunter who went missing on Saturday in the Saint-Maurice wildlife reserve north of Shawinigan in Quebec.
Provincial police officers (including a helicopter) and park (Sépaq) employees participated in the search on Saturday to find him.
Authorities reported that the hunter disappeared around 4 p.m. in the Lac Paulette sector of the wildlife reserve.
The 44-year-old was still missing at around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities will restart the search Sunday morning.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.