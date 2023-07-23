A roaring good time: animatronic dinosaur exhibit on at Montreal-area park

Just in time for the construction holiday, when families are looking for something to do, dinosaurs are back.

An exhibition on Montreal's South Shore features 50 animatronic dinos and ice-age beasts that roar while you roam.

Running at RécréoParc from July 20 to Aug. 6, "The Lost Kingdoms" outdoor museum of natural history.

"It has two parts, education and entertainment. Normally, kids are happy to learn outdoors in a natural environment," said organizer David Lee.

The walkabout takes up to 90 minutes. Tickets range from $21 to $28 each and the exhibit is free for kids under two-years-old.

