

CTV Montreal staff





After two years of a temporary site on Ile-Notre-Dame, the Osheaga music festival is back in its old, revamped stomping grounds on Ile-Ste-Helene.

The new site can now accommodate 65,000 people but the setting isn’t the only new thing this year: it’s also the first time the festival has been held since Canada legalized cannabis.

However, not all pot is treated equally. Only products sealed in SQDC packaging or other government sources are permitted, with concert-goers limited to a maximum of 30 grams.

For more on the new location and legal pot rules, watch the video above.