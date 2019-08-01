

CTV Montreal staff





Move over, Big O. While the retractable roof of the Olympic Stadium was a dream that never materialized, Tennis Canada is pushing for such a structure over IGA Stadium, home of the Rogers Cup tournament.

Tennis Canada announced its desire to build the roof on Thursday, saying such a structure is needed for a modern major tennis tournament.

The proposed roof would come with a $70 million price tag, though funding from the three levels of government has yet to be secured.

Backlash has already begun, with community group Coalition des amis du Parc Jarry saying the roof would make it possible to hold events such as concerts in the stadium year-round, endangering the peacefulness of the area.

However, Tennis Canada VP Eugene Lapierre said that’s not the purpose of the roof.

“It doesn’t have to change anything. On the contrary, if we want less, it’s very possible. It’s not our business to have more events,” he said.