A 'relief': Quebec LGBTQ2S+ crisis line gets new funding

A crisis line for the LGBTQ2S+ community in Quebec has learned it will receive government funding that will enable it to continue to operate its night service, at least for three years.

The $930,000 grant was announced on Tuesday by the minister responsible for the fight against homophobia and transphobia, Martine Biron.

The Interligne helpline provides psychological support and crisis intervention to LGBTQ2S+ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit and other people in need.

The organization announced last September that its nightly support and information service risked closing by Nov. 15 due to funding issues and launched a public awareness campaign to save it.

The lack of service would have affected thousands of people, the organization said, some of whom find themselves in life-and-death situations as victims of violence or psychological distress.

"This organization offers invaluable help and support to LGBTQ+ people, who remain proportionally more at risk of various forms of violence than the general population. We have a duty to act," Biron said in a press release.

Nous avons répondu au besoin d’@interligne_ en leur octroyant une aide financière pour le maintien de la ligne 📞de nuit.



Un merci particulier à @VaillancourtP pour les échanges constructifs. Votre expertise est précieuse pour nous.https://t.co/2Ob37Nnm7n — Martine Biron (@M_Biron) June 14, 2023

Interligne's general manager Pascal Vaillancourt said the team was delighted to hear about the reprieve.

"We welcome Minister Biron's response with relief. This three-year project will enable us to maintain our life-saving night service," she said.

Vaillancourt added however that they will continue their discussions with the Minister of Social Services, Lionel Carmant, "to ensure greater viability of its services on a long-term basis."

The Interligne phone line is available 24 hours a day.

Montreal: 514-866-0103

Toll-free: 1-888-505-1010

email: aide@interligne.co