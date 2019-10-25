MONTREAL – With countries striking deals and sacrificing entire regions, political scientist Donald Cuccioletta said the situation in the Middle East is now extremely dire.

“It’s unfortunate when you’re trying to maneuver other powers in the region, Russia, to eventually get on board for a future reorganization of the Middle East,” he said of the U.S.’s decision to pull its troops out of northern Syria and leave the Kurdish people who live there unprotected.

“Everyone is saying that this war in Syria cannot go on because it’s disrupting all of the Middle East to the point that now you have minor wars everywhere," Cuccioletta told CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi in an interview Friday.

So why pull troops out of an area that has long been considered peaceful, leaving it open for other countries to take over?

“Well, who are those powers? Turkey. Russia. Two countries the United States needs to get on board if ever they’re going to come to a settlement in the Middle East,”

“Unfortunately, and more than unfortunately, it’s basically unheard of, but they sacrificed the Kurds.”

Cuccioletta went on to explain that nowadays, there is no “perfect structure” when it comes to foreign affairs.

“It’s no longer what we call a ‘world order.’ It’s a new world order of chaos and rivalry and that means people like the Kurds are being sacrificed once again,” he said, calling the whole situation a loss of humanity.

Watch the video above to hear more about Donald Cuccioletta’s analysis of the current situation in the Middle East.