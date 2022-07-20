'A radio legend': former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71

'A radio legend': former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon