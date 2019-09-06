

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Quebec tourist Toufik Benhamiche is back home after a long legal ordeal in a Cuba.

According to several media reports, Benhamiche was released by Cuba's highest court and allowed to leave the country this week, but the court did not overturn his conviction.

Benhamiche was driving a boat in Cayo Coco that veered out of control in July 2017 and killed an Ontario woman. Benhamiche was unable to return to his home despite being released from custody after his conviction for negligence causing death and four-year prison sentence were overturned.

In a second trial in Dec., Benhamiche was convicted and given a four-year suspended sentence, which he was serving in the community because he had the option to appeal the decision.

He was not permitted to leave the country and return to his home in Mascouche until this week.

