MONTREAL -- The Parti Quebecois (PQ) believes that Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour should intervene to regulate soaring wood prices.

Bonaventure PQ MNA Sylvain Roy is the spokesperson for the PQ in matters of forests and underlined in an interview that the wood industry is currently operating at full speed, especially because, since the pandemic, more and more citizens are building houses in the region.

To lower prices, the industry wants to have access to a greater volume of timber, but currently, it takes a large part of these resources from public lands, Roy said.

Roy is asking Dufour to act so that owners can first go to look for wood on private land, as the law decrees, so that "our collective heritage is not ransacked."

Private owners are ready to provide wood, he argues.

The MNA also believes that wealth should be better distributed among the various stakeholders in the industry.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.