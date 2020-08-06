QUEBEC CITY -- A cyclist is fighting for his life in the hospital after being hit by a van Thursday morning in Quebec City.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Lepire St. located in the La Haute-Saint-Charles district.

According to the first information from the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle did not see the cyclist when he exited a private entrance on Lepire St.

The eastbound cyclist could not avoid the collision. He was thrown into a ditch filled with water.

When first responders arrived, they quickly pulled the cyclist out of the water. The man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Quebec City police's forensic team, along with investigators from the major crimes unit, were on hand to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.