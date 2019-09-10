It's a puppy pool party!

Viking Pool in Pointe-Claire made way for an end-of-summer tradition Monday night, when four-legged friends splashed and played in the pool!

It was all for a good cause: at $5 per furball, all funds raised went to Animatch non-profit dog adoption service.

The bigger dogs played with tennis balls and paddled in the big pool, while the pocket-sized pooches stuck to the baby pool.

It was the third annual event - with hopefully more to come!



Watch the video above to see the dogs in all their glory...