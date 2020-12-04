QUEBEC CITY -- A possibly armed man has been holding the police in suspense as he has barricaded himself in his home since Thursday evening in Lévis, near Quebec City.

The man is in a residence on Coutances St. and he could be armed.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville said Friday morning that the situation remains unchanged from Thursday night.

The police intervened after the individual posted a series of distress messages on social media.

Residences in the area were evacuated and a large security perimeter was erected.

The Lévis Police Department, the Sûreté du Québec and ambulance personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.