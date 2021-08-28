MONTREAL -- Montreal police have been conducting an operation regarding a home invasion since the morning of Aug. 28, in a residential area of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

According to the SPVM, a 50-year-old man broke into a house on Shakespeare St., near Huron St., around 7 a.m. The suspect is said to have been arguing with the sole occupant of the residence over a possible drug-related matter.

Upon arrival at the scene, police encountered the occupant of the house, a 51-year-old male, outside of his home. The occupant, who was not injured, is believed to know the suspect, who is also known to the police.

“A perimeter was set up to secure the area and to contain the suspect who could still be inside the house, or who could have left the premises before the arrival of the police officers," explained SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The Groupe tactique d'intervention (GTI) was called to the scene. Some residences were also evacuated as a precaution.

Shakespeare St. is closed between Sommerset St. and Garland St., and Huron St. is closed to Garland St.

--This story was originally reported in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 28.