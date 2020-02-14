MONTREAL -- A snow removal truck struck and killed a woman in Laval on Friday.

The truck hit her as it was making a turn on Saint-Martin Boulevard, near 100th Avenue, according to Laval Police Service (SPL) spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau. A witness called 911 around 2:40 p.m. and police rushed to the scene.

First responders brought the woman to the hospital. She was in critical condition initially but later died.

The truck driver received treatment for nervous shock.

Officers are investigating.

With files from CJAD 800 and The Canadian Press