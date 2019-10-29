MONTREAL - A patient stabbed an employee at a hospital in Cartierville on Tuesday, police said.

The SPVM responded to a 911 call at a hospital near the corner of Cossette St. and Gouin Blvd. at 1:30 p.m. A 22-year-old male patient had stabbed a 53-year-old man who worked at the hospital, the caller told the SPVM.

Hospital staff subdued the 22-year-old until police arrived.

The SPVM arrested the young man. Investigators are questioning him to understand what happened, a spokesperson for the SPVM said.

Paramedics transported the 53-year-old to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered serious.

The Pavillion Albert-Prevost, the psychiatric department of Sacred Heart Hospital, is in the area, but police would not confirm the hospital at which the incident occurred.

SPVM investigators attended the scene on Tuesday evening, establishing a police perimeter in the area.